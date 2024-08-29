ICPC Boss visits Late Justice Ayoola’s home in Ibadan, eulogizes him as man of integrity, honour

The Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission ICPC Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu has described late Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola as a man of Honour and integrity.

Dr Aliyu, made this remark when he led a powerful ICPC delegation on a condolence visit to Ibadan, the residence of the late jurist who was the former Chairman ICPC on Tuesday 27 August 2024.

Justice Ayoola passed on to glory on Tuesday 20 August 2024.

He said while Justice Ayoola lived he transparently and assiduously waged war against corruption in Nigeria.

Aliyu noted that the late Justice Ayoola left a solid footprints in ICPC for his successors which I could describe as a good road map for waging war against corruption.

The chairman in the course of his tribute singled out the pioneer chairman of ICPC, Justice Mustapha Akanbi and Ayoola for their selfless services in championing not only the primary method of arrest and prosecution but preventive mechanism in the war against graft.

He said both Akanbi and Ayoola apart from being epitome of integrity and Honour they also ensured they protected the rights of those accused of corruption.

Dr Aliyu therefore prayed that the soul of the deceased should continue to have eternal rest.

He assured members of his family that the ICPC would be active in the funeral activities.

In her response, the first child of the deceased, Mrs Yemisi Odeniyi, while welcoming the chairman and his entourage appreciated the visitors and thank them immensely.

She spoke glowingly about his late father who while alive radiated love and admiration to all who come across him touching many lives both old and young.

She recounted his last minutes with his last child Leke. ” He ate his meal that evening and peacefully slipped into eternity.

She expressed the joy and gladness of members if the family to the visitors and prayed for journey mercies as they headed back to their various destinations.

The chairman was accompanied on the visit by the secretary to the commission, Mr Clifford Okwudiri, and other top officials from ICPC Headquarters Abuja and Ibadan office.

On hand to receive the visitors were the children of the deceased, Mrs Yemisi Odeniyi and her brothers, Yinka and Leke Ayoola and also sir Folu Olamiti, a former resident consultant media to the commission