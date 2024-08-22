ICPC mourns passing of Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has expressed sadness over the passing of Hon. Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola (JSC Retired) CON, and Former Chairman of ICPC.

In a condolence statement from the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, said Hon. Justice Ayoola’s demise marks the end of an illustrious chapter in the history of Nigeria’s judiciary and the broader legal profession.

Aliyu extended his heartfelt condolences to the deceased family, friends, and colleagues.

He stated,”It is with profound sorrow and deep respect that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) announces the passing of Hon. Justice Emmanuel Olayinka Ayoola (JSC Retired), CON, which occurred on Tuesday, 20th August 2024.

“On behalf of the Commission, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.

“Hon. Justice Ayoola’s demise marks the end of an illustrious chapter in the history of Nigeria’s judiciary and the broader legal profession.

“A jurist of international repute, his legal career spanned over five decades, encompassing private practice, and notable tenures on the Bench both in Nigeria and abroad.

“His exceptional integrity, brilliant legal analysis, incisive judgments, and steadfast commitment to justice distinguished him as a towering figure in the legal profession.”

The ICPC Boss added,”During his service as the Chairman of the ICPC from 2005 to 2010, Justice Ayoola was unwavering in his commitment to the fight against corruption—a cause he championed with vigour and a profound sense of duty.

“His contributions to the Nigerian judiciary and his international engagements, including his service as Chief Justice of the Gambia and his role at the Special Court for Sierra Leone, reflect his dedication to upholding the rule of law and justice globally.

“Justice Ayoola’s exemplary life and work have left an indelible mark on the legal profession, inspiring generations of legal practitioners and public servants.

“As we mourn the loss of this extraordinary jurist, we also celebrate a life well-lived, one dedicated to the pursuit of justice, fairness, and the betterment of society.

“The ICPC and the entire nation have lost a venerable elder statesman. However, his legacy will continue to guide and inspire our ongoing efforts in the battle against corruption, providing hope for a more just and fair society.

“May the Almighty grant his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Adieu, My Lord”.