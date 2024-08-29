MNJTF troops nab terrorists’ operatives behind supply of hard drugs, clothing materials for uniform, flags

Troops of Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) deployed for counter terrorism operations in the Lake Chad Region in a significant counter-terrorism efforts have successfully nabbed 2 key operatives of Boko Haram and ISWAP Terrorists.

The Chief Military Information Officer

HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad, Olaniyi Osoba in a statement revealed that the operatives specialized in supplying illicit drugs and materials for sewing uniforms and flags for the terrorist groups.

He said,”The operatives specialized in supplying illicit drugs and materials for sewing uniforms and flags for the terrorist groups. Additionally, the troops rescued family members of the terrorists.

“One of the apprehended terrorists’ operatives, identified as Mr Yahaya Muhammad, was nabbed along the Kekeno-Cross Kauwa Road. He was found in possession of a substantial quantity of hard drugs, including Metro, Doxycycline, Discloppxac, and 198 wraps of Indian hemp. Other seized items included Kpomix, Coldtime, Nopami, Coughter, Nexcape sachets, Ostanac, and various other illicit substances. It was confirmed that Mr Muhammad is not a licensed pharmacist.

“In a separate operation, another operative was arrested along the Gubio-Damasak Road. The suspected terrorists’ operative was driving a blue Toyota Pickup Vehicle with registration JAK 49 XA (YOBE) and was found with two sacks containing 19 bundles of clothing material. These materials were suspected to be intended for making uniforms and flags for Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters.”

He added,”In yet another successful rescue operation,troops rescued three women and a baby, suspected to be family members of the terrorists. The rescued individuals claimed they had escaped from terrorist enclaves in Jubillaram, located in the southern Lake Chad Island within Marte Local Government Area. The women and the baby are currently undergoing medical assessment and profiling.

“This operation marks a significant step forward in the fight against terrorism in the Lake Chad Region, disrupting the supply chains that sustain these terrorist groups and rescuing innocent lives from their grasp.”