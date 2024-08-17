Healthy workforce crucial to productivity, says  FRSC Corps Marshal

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed has stressed the significance of a healthy workforce to productivity and efficiency in the agency.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed has stressed the significance of a healthy workforce to productivity and efficiency in the agency.

Mohammed made this known at the “Corps Marshal’s walk and jogging exercise organised for the officers and men of the agency on Saturday in Abuja,

The FRSC boss said that physical exercise remained key in boosting the mental alertness of officers and men of Corps while also increasing mental and psychological well-being of officers for effective discharge of their duties.

He noted that the exercise had become necessary to strengthen productivity as to also tackle the high rate of roads crashes and other related traffic offences.

This, he added was essential, especially at the “Ember” months, adding that the FRSC would continue to deliver on its mandate.

“A healthy workforce is crucial for the corps to effectively carry out its mandate of reducing road crashes and promote road safety in Nigeria,”he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that “ember months” according to FRSC are September, October, November and December.

The marshal emphasised that the FRSC placed high premium on the well-being of its personnel, providing access to quality healthcare services and promoting healthy habits.

“I believe that joint effort will enhance the ability of personnel to execute the mandate of the Corps as enshrined in the constitution.

“Healthy workforce is key to productivity and I want to urge you all to prioritise your well-being. We must take care of our physical and mental health to effectively carry out our duties.

“I want to encourage personnel to take advantage of the program. Let us make our health a priority, and I assure you that our productivity will increase,”he said.

Mohammed announced that the FRSC would continue to prioritised physical fitness every month while commending the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Mr Adewale Adeniyi and his team for their participation.

He described the partnership with NCS on the Physical fitness event as a “show of collaboration, and brotherhood adding that exercises promoted discipline, loyalty, and teamwork.

He, however reiterated the synergy of the FRSC, with other Inter-Agency collaboration in addressing the numerous challenges on road crashes and other related offences in line with global best practices.

In a goodwill message, the Comptroller-General of Customs, lBashir Adeniyi, commended the FRSC, for the monthly walk and jogging initiative.

Adeniyi said that the exercise would go along way in promoting a healthy living for officers and moral booster to meet their daily obligations.

Adeniyi said ” healthy workforce is essential for any organisation to succeed.

“I commend the FRSC for prioritising the well-being of their personnel, and I urge other agencies to follow suit,” he said.

The NCS CG assured that the necessary legal framework were underway to partner with FRSC, to address the prevailing cases of vehicles theft and smuggling in the country for national development

NAN reports that the event was attended by personnel from both agencies, who expressed appreciation on the initiative and further strengthening their inter-agency collaboration. (NAN)