ABUTH Resident Doctors demand unconditional release of kidnapped colleague

The Association of Resident Doctors, ABUTH, Zaria chapter, has staged a peaceful protest demanding the release of their abducted colleague, Dr Ganiyat Popoola.

By Mustapha Yauri

The medical practitioners also issued a 10-day ultimatum for her unconditional release.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters at ABUTH displayed placards with several inscriptions calling for the release of their kidnapped colleague.

Speaking during the protest in Zaria, Dr Suleiman-Isah Adah, the association’s President said: “The association cannot guarantee industrial harmony, if by Aug. 26, she is not released or rescued.

“Dr Ganiyat Popoola, a mother of five and a six months old breastfeeding mother, is a medical practitioner at the National Eye Centre, Kaduna.”

He recalled that she was abducted along with her husband and a visiting nephew, Abdul-Mughniy Folaranmi, when bandits raided the staff quarters of the hospital, on Dec. 27, 2023.

The president said Popoola’s husband was however subsequently released due to his deteriorating health condition, after meeting the demands of the abductors.

“Therefore, if the abductees are not rescued in 10 days, members will be forced to embark on an industrial action.

“We call upon the government, security agencies and all relevant authorities to intensify efforts to secure them and ensure their safe return,” he pleaded. (NAN)