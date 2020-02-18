Gunmen ‘gruesomely murder’ State House Director in Abuja

An assistant director with the State House in Abuja, Laetitia Naankang Dagan, was on Monday night assassinated by unidentified gunmen in her apartment at Efab Estates, Lokogoma.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja, Jalal Arabi, confirmed on Tuesday that the 47-year Dagan, who hails from Plateau, worked in her office on Monday until 8pm.

He further stated that by 11pm, she was gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unidentified persons.

Arabi described Dagan’s as “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family, but also the entire State House.

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death.

“We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation,” the Permanent Secretary told her family during condolence visit.

He expressed confidence that “the Police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”