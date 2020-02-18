We need national understanding, cohesion to move forward – Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Tuesday in Abuja said President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of a unified, harmonious and purpose-driven country will be consistently followed, urging more understanding as the government tackles myriad challenges.

The Special Adviser, who received a delegation from Unity, Honour and Glory Initiative (UHG) in his office at the Presidential Villa, said the “nation needs more understanding and cohesion to tackle the challenges before us, and move forward.’’

The Unity, Honour and Glory Initiative is a group of concerned Nigerians who believe citizens should reflect on the founding philosophy of unity, honour and glory, as captured in the National Pledge, and start working collectively to own and build the country, regardless of differences.

“On behalf of the President, I want to really thank you for this visit, for your broadmindedness and understanding. We will continue to support initiatives that are focused on building peace and promoting harmonious living in the country,’’ Adesina said.

The Special Adviser advised Nigerians to support the policies of the government, adding that President Buhari would continue to make sacrifices that will engender unity and cohesion in the country.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Dr Felix Oisamoje, who is also the Head of Media and Communications, UHG, quoted the remarks of the then Prime Minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa on the need for unity of purpose in 1957:

“Nigeria has now reached a critical stage in her history. We must seize the opportunity which has been offered to us to show that we are able to manage our own affairs properly. Every Nigerian, whatever his status, and whatever his religion, has his or her share to contribute to the crucial task; the cause for which no sacrifice will be too great. This we cannot do if we do not work together in unity.’’

Dr Oisamoje said the remarks of the late prime minister remain relevant to the nation 63 years after, noting that the amalgamation of 1914 was not an accident of history, or mistake.

“There can be no mistake when 250 of the most gifted and resourceful ethnic nations in Africa were pulled together in 1914 to create world’s biggest Black African nation on earth. That could not have been a mistake despite the fact that Nigeria may not have been an original British design or construct,’’ he added.

According to him, “105 years after amalgamation of the Northern and Southern Protectorates of Nigeria, despite intense religious, ethnic and regional pressures, we have endured together as one nation under God. Every time our enemies think we are broken, Nigeria rises up stronger than ever.’’

Dr Oisamoje said the pressure on Nigeria is a process of growth that will eventually turn the country into the envy of other nations, admonishing all Nigerians to remain focused, dedicated and committed to unifying the country.

In his remarks, the Head of Dialogue for UHG, Pastor Ike Monye, founder of Temple of Glory, said the noble values that the initiative seeks to propagate would be made known to the public in a conference soon.