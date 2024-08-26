Group launches initiative to tackle violence, intimidation in tertiary institutions

By Christian Njoku

The Gender and Development Action (GADA), an NGO, has launched an initiative aimed at tackling violence and intimidation in tertiary institutions in Cross River.

Mr Isaac Udo, a Research Assistant in the organisation, said in Calabar on Monday, that the initiative would protect students against violence and subjugation.

“It is called Campus-Square, the aim is to create a safe space where students can openly discuss issues affecting them and collaborate for solutions,” he said

Udo said that University of Calabar, University of Cross River, and Arthur Jarvis University would be used for the pilot stage of the initiative.

He said that the project was inspired by experiences in some university campuses where students were openly intimidated but could not speak out.

The research assistant said that the project would provide a platform for students to express their concerns and report issues of violence and intimidation.

“It is a platform where students and young people can voice their concerns whether in person or virtually to address various forms of violence in campus.

“We have established mechanisms to ensure that reported issues are escalated to appropriate authorities,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Philip Obin, the Special Adviser to Governor of Cross River on Digital Economy, urged students in the state to stand up in protection of their rights and privileges.

Obin further said that it was important for students to acquire skills while still undergoing academic training.

“This skill will equip you for the future. We are interested in building a future where the youth will be self-reliant,” he said.

Miss Favour Somtochi, a student of the University of Calabar, described the initiative as a good omen.

She said that issues of intimidation and gender-based violence on campus would be tackled if the initiative was fully embraced.

In his speech, Michael Ndifon, a student at Arthur Jarvis University, urged higher education students in the state to embrace the initiative in order to tackle subjugation and violence.(NAN)