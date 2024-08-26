Farmer docked for alleged intimidation, mischief.

By Ugochi Joy Ugochukwu

A 50 -year old farmer, Bello Abubakar, was arraigned in a gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court Abuja, for alleged criminal intimidation and mischief.

The Police charged Abubakar of Killankwa ll Kwali Abuja, with criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and mischief.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the complainant, Mr Ishaku Sunday, of the same address reported the matter at Area1 police station on July 9.

Yakubu told the court that on the same date the defendant and Muhammed Audu, and Muhammed saidu, all of the same address now at large, trespassed into the complainant’s already cultivated farmland.

He said when the complainant confronted the defendant, he threatened to deal with him anytime he talks about the farmland again.

Yakubu said during police investigation, he could not give a satisfactory account of his actions.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of section 97,342,335, and 397 of the penal code.

The Magistrate, Olatunji Olaadunmoye admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 and a surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court

Olaadunmoye adjourned the case until Sept. 10, for hearing. (NAN)