Gov. Buni Commiserates With Ngalda Armed Robbery Victims, Sends High-powered Govt. Delegation

Yobe state government has dispatched a high powered delegation to commiserate with the families and victims of armed robbery in Ngalda, Fika local government area.

The Speaker of the state House assembly, Hon. Ciroma Buba Mashio, led the delegation with other top government functionaries and security officers as members of the delegation

Governor Buni commiserated with the families of persons killed, and sympathized with those who sustained injuries, as well as the entire Ngalda community.

He directed for immediate support to the affected persons to provide succor to the families of the deceased and those who sustained injuries.

The Governor also directed the security agencies to identify and block all loose ends to check the excesses of hoodlums in the area and across the state.

“You should do a thorough investigation, check the loopholes to guard against future occurrence, just as you don’t spare those involved” the Governor directed.

Ngalda town has a large livestock market that operates weekly on Mondays.

The suspected armed robbers reportedly striked at around 9.00p.m after the close of the market yesterday.

Some people were reported to have been killed, while others sustained injuries and now receiving treatment at General Hospital Fika.