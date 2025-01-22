Stop the lies about Shariah panels in Yoruba land – MURIC

As Yoruba nation agitators continue to oppose the establishment of Shari’ah panels in Yorubaland, an Islamic human rights organization has pointed accusing fingers at extremist Christians and Yoruba nation groups of being behind the spread of misinformation and opposition to the operation of Shari’ah panels in Yorubaland.

The group insisted that the ongoing opposition to the practice of civil Shari’ah in the geo-political zone as well as deliberate lies about the Islamic legal system provide strong evidence that there is no religious tolerance in the South-West. It also points to the fact that Muslims in the region are facing religious persecution, social strangulation and forceful assimilation into other faiths.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, 22nd January, 2025 by the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said:

“There is increasing evidence that extremist Christians and Yoruba nation agitators are behind the opposition to the establishment of Shari’ah panels in Yorubaland.

“One of such evidence surfaced at the NUJ Press Centre, Ibadan on Wednesday, 15th January, 2025 when one Pastor Oluwafemi J. Edafemi led a Yoruba nation group, the Yorùbá Nation Religious Council (YONAREC) to hold a press conference.

“The group falsely accused Muslims in the region of attempting to ‘forcefully’ introduce Shari’ah in the region (https://fmino.gov.ng/yoruba-groups-warn-against-proposed-sharia-court-in-oyo-yorubaland-write-makinde/).

“We assert clearly, categorically and unequivocally that at no point in time did Yoruba Muslims make any attempt to ‘forcefully’ introduce Shari’ah anywhere in Yorubaland. We challenge this Yoruba group to provide evidence backing its allegation that Yoruba Muslims are using force to introduce Shari’ah.

“What the Muslims have done in the South-West is to establish Shari’ah panels (not courts) in Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti states to cater for family needs of Muslims.

“It is important to note that Yoruba Muslims resorted to setting up these private and informal Shari’ah panels after the state governments in the region refused to establish Shari’ah courts in the region as stipulated in Sections 275(1), 276 and 277 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“These Shari’ah panels are not new as that of Lagos State was established as far back as 2003 (22 years ago). A panel is a committee, not a court and there is no law in Nigeria which criminalises the setting up of a committee to settle rifts between Muslim families and distribute inheritance left by deceased Muslims.

“Whoever claims that there is no Shari’ah in the Constitution or that Shari’ah panels do not exist in Yorubaland is either exhibiting certificated ignorance or living in nafdac-registered self-delusion. Even some state customary, magistrate and high courts in the region consult these Shari’ah panels when they come across highly technical Islamic matters.

“Meanwhile the ongoing opposition to the operation of Shari’ah panels in the area provides strong evidence that there is no religious tolerance in the South-West. It also points to the fact that Muslims in the region are facing religious persecution, social strangulation and forceful assimilation into other faiths.

“With all the brouhaha being raised by the irredentist Yoruba nation groups on the issue of Shari’ah in the South-West, it is very clear to all and sundry that there is no religious tolerance in the zone. The myth of peaceful coexistence in Yorubaland has now been shattered by the threats and hullabaloo emanating from Yoruba nation groups in the region.

“The Shari’ah imbroglio in the South-West further calls to question the good intention of the so-called champions of democracy and human rights groups in the region particularly the conspiracy of silence over the Shari’ah saga.

“We are tempted to ask, ‘Why are the human rights groups silent? Where are the human rights lawyers? Why are they always on sabbatical each time Muslims are denied their Allah-given fundamental human rights?

“Why do they suddenly become vocal whenever issues affect Christians? Is human rights for Christians alone? Are Muslims not homo sapiens compos mentis? Is Yorubaland back in George Orwell’s Animal Farm where all animals are equal but some are more equal than others? Is the region’s mantra now ‘All Yorubas are equal except the Muslims’?

“This is exactly what MURIC is resisting and we will not stop until all forms oppression, repression and downpression of Muslims stop. If it is true that Nigeria is practising democracy, then that democracy must be all-embracing. There must be inclusivity and tolerance of all groups.

“By extension, if it is true that Christian common law is used in the magistrate court, the high court and the Supreme Court, and it is; if it is true that tradition and culture is the norm in the customary courts, and it is; the large Yoruba Muslim population deserves a court suitable for its own faith. Anything to the contrary is fake democracy, lack of accommodation, outright intolerance and desertification of inclusiveness.

“For instance, the civil Shari’ah being practiced in the Shari’ah panels or any civil shariah court in future should have been tolerated if indeed true democracy is being practiced in the South-West. But what we find in the South-West is economic marginalization, political ostracization and religious discrimination against Yoruba Muslims.

“MURIC finds it curious that Yoruba nation groups are still demanding separation from Nigeria despite the fact that the current president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a bona fide Yoruba man, born, buttered and marmaladed in the city of Lagos. The same groups have been opposing the Shari’ah panel and spreading false information about Shari’ah. We wonder what exactly they want.

“For the umpteenth time and for the purpose of clarification, Yoruba Muslims are not demanding full implementation of Shari’ah. They are only asking for civil Shari’ah for the settlement of their family disputes. It is only for Muslims. No Christian can ever be taken to a Shari’ah court or even a Shari’ah panel.

“A lot of disinformation has transpired. Fanatical Christians and Yoruba nation activists have engaged in demarketing Shari’ah. They told Nigerians that we want to establish full criminal aspect of Shari’ah in the South-West. They told them that the arms of thieves would be cut off. They said Christians would be dragged to the Shari’ah courts.

“All these are lies from the pit of Jahannam. They are merely giving a dog a bad name in order to hang it. Most of the lies are targeted at the elimination of Islam in Yorubaland. What we are asking for is civil Shariah only. It does not involve cutting of hands and Christians are not involved.

“In fact no single Christian has been taken to any Shari’ah panel since the panels have been sitting since 2002 at Oja Oba Central Mosque, Ibadan, Oyo State; since 2003 at Abesan Estate Central Mosque, Lagos; since 2018 at the Egba Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta, Ogun State; since 2005 at the Osun State Muslim Community Secretariat, Ring Road, Oshogbo, Osun State, etc.

“Our Shari’ah panels are mere arbitration committees. They have no force of law. They are not courts. Stop misleading the Yoruba people and stop inciting them against their Muslim neighbours. This admonition is for those who are ready to listen and those who love the truth.

“We are aware that those who oppose this civil Shari’ah in the South-West have been telling the security agencies that Muslims in the region plan to force Shariah on the Yoruba people. It is a lie. There is no such thing. The security agencies cannot be hoodwinked.

“The security agencies know the oppressors and they know those who are being persecuted for their faith in the South-West. There is no iota of doubt that Muslims in the region are facing religious persecution, social strangulation and forceful assimilation into other faiths. The lies must stop. Set Yoruba Muslims free”