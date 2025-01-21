Yobe’s Commitment To Agric. Development very Impressive -Islamic Development Bank

The Islamic Development Bank has expressed satisfaction with the preparedness of Yobe state government to partner the bank for an agricultural project.

Mr. Javed khan, Senior Agriculture Specialist of the Bank stated this at a courtesy call on Governor Mai Mala Buni CON, at the Government House, Damaturu.

Khan said the commitment of Yobe state government to meeting its obligations is quite impressive and encouraging.

Khan who led a team from the bank on assessment tour of the state to see for itself the documents developed and the preparations on ground for the project, said the team was convinced with government’s committment to the project.

“We were initially discouraged not to come to Yobe state citing insecurity but, we insisted on coming and are impressed with the peace and security, and the government’s commitment to the project.

“We are working towards a target in the next three months for the state to obtain approval from the bank for the project.

“The working synergy between our team and your team suggests that we will achieve our target within the stipulated time frame” Khan said.

Responding, Governor Buni commended the Bank for not listening to the enemies of progress of the state.

“l am glad you did not listen to them, some of whom have never been anywhere close to Yobe state but giving stories about what they don’t know.

“You are now here and you have seen things for yourselves and can tell the story better. We are ready for this partnership using agriculture to drive the economy of our state and the people.

“All the 17 local government areas in the state are now accessible and the people can access their farms and make this proposed project successful” Buni said.

The Governor explained the importance of agriculture to the people, adding “this project would guarantee food security and economic prosperity in our post insurgency recovery programme.

“The resilience exhibited by our people in embracing agriculture being their major preoccupation to rebuild their lives after the protracted insecurity is very encouraging and need to be supported” he said.

The Governor re-ephasized the readiness of his administration to partner the bank to make agricultural development in the state a huge success story.