Gov. Aliyu Inaugurates New Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries

…Warns against corrupt tendencies

The Sokoto state governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, Tuesday inaugurated newly appointed commissioners, special advisers and permanent secretaries, with a call on them to ensure prudence and accountability in running their offices.

Speaking at the ceremony to swear in the new appointees, Gov. Aliyu, said all of them were chosen based on their track records and competence.

He therefore charged them to bring their tremendous wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of the new assignmentsand impact positively on the administration of the state and delivery of good governance to the people.

“As Commissioners and Special Advisers, you are the political heads in your respective Ministries and Agencies(MDAs).

“On the other hand, Permanent Secretaries are the heads of administration and accounting officers in their ministries.

“You must ensure a robust and harmonoius working relationship with your staff so that the positive results required could be achieved.

“You must consult, study and master your assigned schedules to enable you perform diligently and dispassionately,” Gov. Aliyu admonished.

The Governor reminded the new appointees on the need to work tirelessly in ensuring that the present administration’s targets towards serving the people of the state are expeditiously realized in the best interest of the state.

He further charged them to be committed, hardworking and prudent in the management of the resources at their disposal,urging that transparency, accountability and fear of Allah must be their watch words.

Gov. Aliyu also reiterated his administration’s commitment to the welfare of its workforce, and called on them to be punctual, shun laziness and laxity to work.

He thanked the people of the state for their unalloyed support to his administration and assured them of his administration’s readiness to deliver more dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

The newly appointed commissioners are Prof. Ahmed Ladan, Prof. Isa Muhammad Maishanu, Prof. Attahiru Ahmed Sifawa, Dr Faruku Umar Abubakar, Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Zayyanu, Alhaji Abba Muhammad and Engr. Mustapha Mohammed.

The new Special advisers are Hon. Almu Tsoho Kwandawa, Abubakar Ahmed Sokoto, Dr. Muhammed Bello Marnona, Dr. Isa Muazu, Hon. Umar Ahmadu, Hon. Abubakar Buda Amanawa, Dr Mohammed Umar Yabo, Salisu Lawali Gandi and Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

The nine newly appointed permanent secretaries are Ado Ibrahim Sabon Birni, Bashir Muhammad Maigari, Muhammed Abubakar Yabo, Almustapha Abubakar Alkali, Habibu Isa, Ibrahim Muhammed K., Bello Sodangi, Lawali Sada and Muhammed Bello Yusuf.