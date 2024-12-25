Christmas: Let’s Be our Brothers Keepers – Buni

… As CAN Lauds the Governor for Support

Yobe state Governor Hon. Mai Mala Buni CON, COMN, has congratulated Christian faithful as they celebrate the Christmas festival today.

Gov. Buni in his Christmas message thanked God for the improved peace and security in the state saying, people now move freely pursuing their legitimate businesses.

“This calls for celebration and to appreciate God for making the state more secured and peaceful.

He urged the faithful to use the occasion to pray for more peace, security and prosperity of the state and country.

“We should build and promote more peace and peaceful coexistence for the development of the state” Buni said.

The Governor who also hosted the state branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) urged religious leaders to preach peace, love and justice.

“We should spread the message of love because we are all created and loved by God.

“All the scriptures preached and promoted peace, we should therefore be our brothers keepers” the Governor said.

Leader of the delegation, Prof. John Onyema, commended Governor Buni for the sense of belonging given to Christians and Nigerians from other states resident in Yobe.

“You have demonstrated true leadership and supported everyone in the state without recourse to religious and ethnic backgrounds

“We appreciate your developmental strides of providing services and projects enjoyed by everyone in the state.

“As the 2025 new year sets in, we urge you to continue doing the good works for the benefit of all” Prof. Onyema said.

The Governor was presented with an award of Excellence in appreciation and for supporting the North East unity Carol.