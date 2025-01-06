Gov Aliyu commiserates with Sokoto SSG over death of daughter, grand children

The Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has commiserated with the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mohammed Bello Sifawa, over the loss of his daughter and three of her children in a fire incident.

The early morning fire also claimed the life of his daughter’s domestic aide.

Speaking moments after the funeral of the deceased, Gov. Aliyu prayed for the peaceful repose of the victims.

He said the unfortunate incident has filled the Sokoto State government with grief adding that the state mourns with the SSG on the sad loss.

“It is with a heavy heart that I, on behalf of the Government and the people of Sokoto State, extend my deepest condolences to the Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, over the tragic loss of his daughter, Rabi’atu Bello Sifawa, her three children – Fatimatu Bello Yusuf, Maryam Bello Yusuf, Abubakar Sadik Bello Yusuf and their house help, Aishatu Muhammad, to the devastating fire incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday.

“This heartbreaking event has left us all in profound grief and sorrow. Losing such beloved family members in such an untimely and tragic manner is an unimaginable pain, and we stand in solidarity with you and your family during this difficult time.

“I also extend my prayers and sympathies to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased. May Almighty Allah (SWT) grant them eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and provide you with the strength, patience, and faith to bear this irreplaceable loss.

“As a government, we remain committed to standing by you and providing every necessary support as you navigate this challenging period.

“May Allah, in His infinite mercy, comfort the hearts of all who mourn and grant us all the fortitude to accept His decree.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,” he said.