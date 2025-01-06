Inferno claims lives of Sokoto SSG’s daughter, others 

A tragic fire outbreak in the early hours of Monday has claimed the lives of Rabi’atu Sifawa, daughter of the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bello Sifawa, along with her three children and a house help.

By Muhammad Nasir

A statement from Malam Abubakar Bawa, Press Secretary to Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, confirmed that the fire occurred at around 3:00 a.m. at the family’s residence.

“The victims of the unfortunate incident include Rabi’atu Sifawa and her three children—Fatimatu, Maryam, and Abubakar—as well as their house help, Aishatu Muhammad,” Bawa disclosed.

He also confirmed that the funeral prayers were held in Sifawa town, Bodinga Local Government Area.

“Dignitaries in attendance included the Minister of Labour and Employment, Maigari Dingyadi; Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Idris Gobir; and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Tukur Bala.

“Other notable attendees were representatives of Senator Aliyu Wamakko, the state Chief Judge, the state Grand Khadi, members of the State Executive Council, and legislators,” he said.

Bawa extended condolences to the family, praying for Allah’s mercy on the departed and for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss. (NAN)