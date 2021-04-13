Prof. Felix Salako, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has urged Muslims to pray for unity, peace and development of Nigeria as they begin Ramadan fast.

The vice-chancellor made the call in a goodwill message issued by the University’s Head of Public Relations, Mr Kola Adepoju, on Tuesday in Abeokuta.

He felicitated the institution’s Muslim community for witnessing another holy month of Ramadan.

Salako restated the significance of Ramadan as one of the five pillars of Islam.

He urged Muslims to use the opportunity to pray for the restoration of normalcy in the health sector as well as troubled areas of the country.

The vice-chancellor commended the government’s efforts at finding a lasting solution to the challenges of insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He prayed to God to accept the prayers and devotions of His faithful during Ramadan and beyond. (NAN)

