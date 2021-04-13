The management of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has commended the Federal Government for providing COVID-19 vaccines to the university community, while urging staff to get vaccinated.

Prof. Felicia Olasehinde-Williams, the Dean, Faculty of Education, who spoke with newsmen on Tuesday, said that she was glad that the vaccines have been delivered to the university.

Olasehinde-Williams added that she had already taken the jab and she feels so good about it, as she did not feel any discomfort.

She commended the Federal Government for the procurement of the vaccines and assured that the vaccines would get to all the units in the university.

The don advised other members of staff to take the vaccine without delay.

On his part, Dr Bello Ganiyu of the Department of Science Education, said he and members of his family had also taken the vaccine.

Ganiyu said he disagreed with COVID-19 conspiracy theorists, who campaigned against scientific information about the pandemic, which they started by linking 5G network and ID2020 project to its outbreak.

He added that these same people also spread false news about Bill Gates’ support for mandatory vaccination and implantation of microchips into patients.

“None of these conspiracy theorists came up with any verifiable scientific research report to back up their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine or provided any alternative therapy,” he said.

Mr Adeshina Yusuf, a Senior Executive Officer in the Faculty of Education, described the vaccine as a welcome development, stressing that it was advisable that everyone takes the vaccine.

He advised members of the university community to shun negative comments about the vaccine and take the jab, saying even the common analgesics have side effects. (NAN)

