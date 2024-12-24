Free fertilizer: Gov. Aliyu warns against diversion, flags off fresh distribution

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu has flagged off the distribution of another consignment of fertilizer free to farmers across the state.

Speaking at the flag off held in Wamakko Local Government Area, Gov Aliyu said the gesture was aimed at supporting peasants in the state with free fertilizer and other necessary farm inputs for them to produce food for both subsistent and commercial purposes.

He said the fertilizer to be distributed was meant to assist the dry season farmers and other famada users to produce food en masse.

Gov. Aliyu said, “If you could recall, during the last wet season farming, we flagged off the free distribution of fertilizer and other farm inputs in Dange Shuni Local Government Area in our modest attempt to make farming more attractive. “

According to him, the Sokoto State Government had earlier distributed agricultural inputs during last rainy season.

That included 45,366 bags of NPK, 24,264 bags of Urea, 20,664 liters of agro- chemicals and 20,000kg each of rice, sorghum and millet seeds to farmers across the state.

Similarly, youths and women groups received 1000 water pumps,23 multipurpose threshers, 3000 tomato grinding machines and 58 rice threshing machines, all free of charge.

He added that each of the 23 Local government areas of the state will receive three trucks of assorted fertilizer for the dry season farming,saying that the idea was to ensure improved agricultural outputs and create more job opportunities for theteeming youths especially at the grassroots.

“In our bid to boost irrigation activities in the State, I would like to once again inform you that Kware, Irrigation Scheme covering 450 hectares had been completed and would soon be allocated to our farmers.

“Similarly, work has also commenced at the Wurno Irrigation Scheme, while the rehabilitation work of Lugu Dam has been awarded and work would soon commence,”Aliyu averred .

He, however, warned against diverting the commodity, vowing that those caught doing so would face the full wrath of the law.

The Governor called on serving and retired civil servants, politicians, businessmen and women in the state to take advantage of the myriad of opportunities provided by the state government to make agriculture attractive.

He thanked the people of the state for their fervent prayers and unconditional support at all times.