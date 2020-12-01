Former Daily Trust editors join Dateline Nigeria

Two former Daily Trust editors Nasiru L. Abubakar and Lawan Danjuma Adamu have joined Dateline Nigeria (dateline.ng), a year-old online newspaper based in Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement by Fateema B. Bello, who started the news platform in November 2019.

“We are very delighted to welcome to our platform Messrs. Abubakar as Editor in Chief and Danjuma as General Editor. As stakeholders, the two bring on board a combined experience of over 30 years in the Nigerian media industry,” Mrs Bello said in the statement.

According to her, the two editors will help to actualize and strengthen the news platform’s goals of providing deep investigative stories, factual and balanced reports and in-depth analyses to its readers.

Abubakar, who resigned as Managing Editor from Daily Trust in September this year, commenced his journalism career as a stringer with Weekly Trust in 2000, before he was appointed as a fulltime reporter in 2004.

He served Daily Trust in various capacities as Editor of Daily Trust (2014-2019), Deputy Editor, Weekly Trust Editor, Deputy News Editor, among others.

Abubakar, who studied Mass Communication at the Kaduna Polytechnic and Bayero University, Kano, was in 2016 named by the Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) as Editor of Year, while Daily Trust emerged Newspaper of the Year. He is also a member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

For his part, Lawan Danjuma Adamu resigned in August 2020 as the pioneer Weekend Editor overseeing both Weekend Titles – Daily Trust on Saturday and Daily Trust on Sunday. He joined the Daily Trust in 2009 as a correspondent in Kano and posted to Zamfara State as state correspondent in 2011.

He returned to Kano as Acting North West Regional Editor where he took charge of the Kano Chronicle, a weekly publication of Daily Trust. In 2013, Adamu was appointed Acting Deputy Editor of the then Sunday Trust (now Daily Trust on Sunday) and became the Editor of the paper in 2016.

Adamu is a 2002 graduate of Political Science from the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. He had a stint in the National Review magazine as a Senior Staff Writer.