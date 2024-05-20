Minister tasks FCTA workers on intellectual development for improved productivity

The Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mamoud, has advised workers in FCT Administration to invest in intellectual development for improved productivity

The minister gave the advice in Abuja on Monday, at the maiden edition of the FCTA’ maiden Book Exhibition, organised by the Department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement (RC&SI).

Mahmoud, who was represented by Hajiya Asma’u Mukhtar, Permanent Secretary, Social Development Secretariat, FCTA, said that the move would translate to sustainable growth and development of the territory.

The minister identifying books as windows to the world, offering insights, knowledge, and perspectives that transcend boundaries and time, stressed the importance of continuous learning for self-development.

She called on the FCTA workers to equip themselves with the necessary tools and knowledge to enable them navigate complex challenges.

This, she said, would enhance FCA’s commitment to providing quality services to the residents of the territory.

“This book exhibition serves as a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of learning and growth within our administrative framework.

“It is a reflection of our belief that investing in the intellectual development of our staff is not just a noble endeavour, but a strategic one.

“The diverse array of books on display covers a wide spectrum of subjects, ranging from public administration and governance to urban planning, sustainability, economics, and beyond.

“Each volume holds within its pages the potential to inspire, educate, and empower us to become better leaders, decision-makers, and agents of positive change,” she said.

In his remarks, the Head of Civil Service, FCTA, Dr Udo Attang, said that books have always been a cornerstone of knowledge and wisdom.

Attang, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, FCTA, Mr Adetoyi Kolawale, argued that reading books would help in shaping and reshaping workers’ minds and skills, and impact on their productivity.

The head of service said that the theme, “Enhancing Intellectual Capacity for Effective Service Delivery”, underscores the critical link between knowledge and performance.

“As public servants, educators, and community leaders, we understand that the quality of our service delivery is directly proportional to the depth of our understanding and the breadth of our skills.

“Intellectual capacity is not merely about acquiring information; it is about nurturing the ability to think critically, solve problems creatively, and make informed decisions that benefit our communities,” he said.

He thanked the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Mahmoud for their tireless support towards building a productive workforce for the FCT.

Earlier, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, the acting Director, Reform Coordination and Service Improvements, explained that the exhibition was organised to promote professionalism among workers.

Ahmadu said that the effort was in line with the 6th Pillar of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025.

According to her, investing in the intellectual development of workers will not only enrich the workers, but also enhance their value as individuals and impact FCTA in the long run.

“By embracing life-long learning, we equip ourselves with the tools necessary to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities that lie ahead,” she said. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai