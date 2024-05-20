FCT NSCDC deploys 5 motorcycles for grassroots security operations

Dr Olusola Odumosu, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command has deployed five motorcycles for effective grassroots security operations in the territory.

The Commandant handed over four operational motorcycle keys to the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Department and one to the Intelligence and Investigation team at the Command headquarters on Monday in Abuja.

Odumosu said the distribution was aimed at improving the fight against vandalism of public infrastructure and other critical national assets in the FCT.

He charged the heads of the departments to deploy the working tools for 24-hours surveillance and protection of residence and the growing infrastructures in the FCT.

“The FCT Minister has supported us with motorcycles to ease our operations and he must not regret doing so, therefore, in return, we must ensure that we give him the desired results.

“The motorcycles will assist you to navigate through some narrow areas such as bushes and bad roads you are unable to reach before for improved surveillance.

“Brace up, and don’t forget, I expect nothing but results, especially now that the minister is sinking so much energy and resources into infrastructural development of the FCT,” Odumosu said.

The FCT NSCDC boss further cautioned personnel against allowing miscreants to spoil the good work of the present administration in improving the FCT transportation system.

“The Abuja Metro line will be inaugurated soon and we must join forces with the government to make the inauguration and the take-off of its commercial operations a reality.

“I want you to pay serious attention to that sector to stop vandalism of the rail sleepers, cables and other components that could jeopardise its operations.

“And remember also, that, street lights are being repaired, manhole covers being replaced, and new roads are being constructed in an unprecedented manner,” he said.

He reiterated that it was the responsibility of the corps to reduce vandalism threats to the barest minimum and rid the FCT of vandals, especially those disguising as scavengers.

Odumosu appreciates the FCT Minister for donating the motorcycles to the command and assured him that the command would imbibe a good maintenance culture to keep them in good shape and for good use.

He commended him on the spate of infrastructural development of the territory and promised that the Command would live up to its responsibility by waging war against vandalism of all infrastructures in the FCT.

The commandant employed the public to partner with the corps to protect and preserve the aesthetics and monuments of the seat of power by watching out for anyone vandalising public property.

“I urge you to provide timely and credible information to the command or any other security agency for immediate intervention,”Odumosu advised.

NAN reports that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, donated five motorcycles to the command and other security agencies in a bid to ensure that the territory is rid of all forms of criminality. (NAN)

By Kelechi Ogunleye