Tinubu restates commitment to Protection of Children’s Rights

President Bola Tinubu has restated its commitment to the protection of the rights of children, especially the ‘Almajiri’ child in the country from all forms of molestation and abuses.

Dr Muhammed Idris, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education, delivered the President’s commitment when he visited a 13 -year- old boy (name withheld) who was molested in Dala Hospital in Kano.

“These have been happening for many years. Some consider the almajiri children to be children of the masses. They think that these children are not protected.

“Henceforth anybody, who molests any Nigeria child, be it almajiri children or anyone, will have to contend with the government.

“The long-arm of the law will catch up with anyone caught in that respect,”he said.

The president said that the commission has taken measures to revatalise education and make sure each child lives a life of dignity.

“We will also embark on a serious advocacy visit to sensitive communities, to let teachers and parents know how important these children are.

“The commission will also let their parents know that they are God’s gift and need to be protected.

Idris thanked security operatives for taking bold step of justice by arresting the culprit and further assured the parents of the victim of proper and adequate care.

Speaking earlier, the mother of the molested boy, Yahanasu Auwal, pleaded with government to get justice for her son and also ensure that the culprit faces the law to serve as deterrent to others.

Auwal said that her son was working as an errand boy for the culprit’s wife when the incident occurred.(NAN)

By Bosede Olufunmi