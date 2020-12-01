Humanitarian Affairs Ministry to partner CBN, Communications & Digital  Economy on Social Register Database

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is to collaborate with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to expand the National Social Register for targeting the urban poor.

The Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq made this known in Abuja on Monday at a Ministerial Press Briefing to acquaint Nigerians with the activities and programmes of the Ministry since inception.

The Minister announced that 3.7 million households comprising 15.5 million Individuals have been captured on the National Social Register out of which 13.5 million Individuals across the 36 states are eligible for Conditional Cash Transfer.

Farouq pointed out that the National Security Register will use existing database from the National Communication’s Commission NCC and the Bank Verification Number BVN from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS)

She said,”In line with Mr. President’s directive to expand the National Social Register, we have developed a strategy for targeting the urban poor.

“This register will use existing database from the National Communications Commission NCC and the Bank Verification Number BVN from Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

“Here we are collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.”

The minister expressed optimism that the collaboration between the three entities will not only ensure a seamless implementation but will also ensure a foolproof process.

“The government is determined to put in place a fair opportunity for all those who are in need of assistance.

“With the use of BVN and data base of registered telecommunication users, we will be able to eliminate people who may want to cheat the system.

“With the latest development set to be the largest number ever given such stimulus package,” She stressed.

The Minister assured that the President Buhari led administration is fully commited to the welfare of Nigerians.