Police neutralise kidnap kingpin, recover rifle in Delta

The Police Command in Delta has neutralised the leader of a kidnapping syndicate and recovered one AK-47 rifle.

Spokesman of the command, SP Bright Edafe told newsmen on Monday in Warri that the suspect was neutralised on Thursday by a special squad of the command deployed to Ughelli North Local Government Area (LGA).

The police spokesman explained that the special squad had before the incident embarked on an intelligence-led policing strategy that led to the arrest of over nine suspected kidnappers and recovery of firearms.

“The team again recorded another major achievement on May 16, 2024, when they stormed Inene Community in Ughelli North LGA.

“On the trail of the leader of a dreaded kidnapping syndicate known as Joel Joseph.

“The suspect upon sighting the operatives, opened fire on them and in the ensuing gun duel, the suspect sustained serious gunshot injuries.

“He was taken to the General Hospital, Ughelli where he died while receiving treatment,” he said.

Edafe said that one AK-47 rifle loaded with ten rounds of live cartridge was recovered from him, adding that efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing members of the gang. (NAN)

By Edeki Igafe