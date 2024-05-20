Man docked for allegedly stealing she-goat, motorcycle from police barracks

One Chukwudi Ugwu, 25, was on Monday docked in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan for allegedly stealing a she- goat and a motorcycle from a Police barracks.

Ugwu, whose address was not provided is charged with conspiracy and theft, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, DSP Adewale Amos told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offence on April 3, at Iyaganku police barracks, Ibadan.

Amos alleged that Ugwu and others at large conspired to steal a she-goat worth N250, 000, belonging to one Olawole Oke.

He alleged that the defendant on the same date and place also stole a Bajaj motorcycle worth N250,000, property of one David Adepoju.

He said the offence contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mr Maruff Mudashiru, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 and two reliable sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until July 11 for hearing. (NAN)

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko