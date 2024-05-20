Rainfall: VIO chief advises motorists against speeding, night travels

The Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), has cautioned motorists in the FCT against speeding and night travels, especially during the rainy season to avoid Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs).

Dr Yusuf Suberu, Squadron Leader, Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) Mayors of the Federation, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.`

Suberu said that research had shown that good percentage of road crashes in Nigeria were due to human factor.

He expressed concern over the rate at which people neglect the basic ethics of driving during the rainy season, leading to avoidable crashes, death and fatal injuries in some cases.

He noted that Nigerians were not safety conscious until crashes occurred.

According to him, with the incessant downpour being witnessed in most parts of the country, we advise drivers to reduce their speed to avoid crashes.

”This periods, the weather is always foggy and visibility is low. Night travel is dangerous at this time and should be avoided at all cost.

”Once it is raining, drivers should reduce their speeds drastically so that they can see and be seen.

”When they can’t see, the best option for them is to park their vehicles until the rain subsides.

”Motorists should shun unsafe practices of speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, overloading and use of mobile phone while driving as these impede successful journeys.”

Suberu further urged motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before plying the road.

He stressed the need for all motorists to ensure their braking systems, wipers, and headlamps were working properly.

He added that tyres were also important to all vehicles; hence it was equally essential that motorists get new ones with firm grip and tractions to avoid crashes during the rainy season. (NAN)

By Ibironke Ariyo