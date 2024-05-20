Nigeria witnessing structural economic changes under Tinubu –Expert

An economic expert, Dr Ifeanyi Nwafor, says Nigeria is witnessing structural economic change which will begin to yield positive results soon, under President Bola Tinubu.

Nwafor, also the Managing Director, Metrodigital Ltd., said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.



He said that the Tinubu administration was doing well, saying that the changes being carried out to restructure the economy and reposition the country, were for the future.

He expressed optimism that the changes would shape the future of the country and put it in the right position for Nigeria to take its rightful position in the comity of nations.



Nwafor acknowledged the hardship Nigerians were going through, pointing out that things would begin to change for the better in the nearest future.



“Sometimes we don’t see these impacts immediately, but they take some time to manifest.

” The administration is making the right policies and changes and I believe that in no distant future, Nigerians will start seeing results,” he said.

Nwafor, also the owner of a pay TV the SLTV, said that his target was to impact positively on Nigerians and shore up foreign exchange for the country.

He stated that the TV plans to create thousands of jobs would be created for the teeming Nigerian youths adding that dealers were already springing up across the country.

” Each dealer will have his own installer and offices would be opened in this regard.

“So, SLTV is going to help in creating a lot of jobs and will also create another platform for innovations,” he said.

The Managing Director said that the focus was for Nigeria to take the lead in the industry in the world.

He said that the Nigerian music industry was already making waves all over the world, expressing hope that the Nigeria’s indigenous pay TV industry would also experience same in a very short while.

‘’The success will bring in foreign exchange earnings for the country,’’ he said.

He said the vision was for SLTV to grow beyond normal pay TV.

” I see SLTV growing into a lot of contend creation, in entertainment industry content creation has a lot of potential.

” We intend to continue the pay TV and then diversity, that way , our economic environment and Gross Domestic Product will grow, “Nwafor said. (NAN)

By Sylvester Thompson