Kano varsity set to tackle out-of-school children challenge

The Sa’adatu Rimi University of Education, Kumbotso, Kano State, says it will address the challenge of out-of-school children for the development of education in the country.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Yahaya Bunkure, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday.

He said the problem would be tackled through community outreach, research initiatives and the development of effective educational interventions.

Bunkure said that by doing that, the institution would be contributing to the broader societal goal of ensuring access to quality education for all.

He said the upgrade of the institution to a University of Education, represented a significant step towards advancing teacher education, research and quality of education in the state and Nigeria.

“The upgrade of the institution was in line with the evolving needs of the education sector and the government’s focus on functional education.

“This transformation will not only enhance the quality of teacher education but also contribute to the overall development of the educational landscape in Kano.

“We are committed to the realisation of this vision and look forward to the support and collaboration of all stakeholders in this transformative endeavour,”he said.

According to him, the university has, in its employ, highly qualified staff with a significant number of them holding Masters and PhD degrees.

This, he said, ensured academic rigour, research capacity and the delivery of high-quality education.

Bunkure stated that the institution was leveraging resources from TETFund which he said, were “instrumental to enhancing research, infrastructure.

He said that staff development is not affected by the upgrade of the institution.

“The university is also blessed with state-of-the-art infrastructure and teaching facilities which support innovative teaching, research and a conducive learning environment, “he said.( NAN)

By Aminu Garko