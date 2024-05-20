FG donates 42,000 metric tonnes of grains to Zamfara

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated 42,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains to Zamfara as part of measures to tackle the current economic down-turn in the country.

The Director-General of NEMA, Hajiya Zubaida Umar ,while presenting the items to Gov. Dauda Lawal in Gusau on Monday said that the gesture was in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinibu.

Zubaida represented by Dr Ishaya Chinoko, Zonal Director, NEMA in charge of North West States, said that the food items were released from the National Strategic Reserve under the custody of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“The assorted food commodities include Maize, Millet, Sorghum, and Garri.

“Today, we are here to hand-over the food items to Zamfara government for distribution to the identified deserving beneficiaries in the communities through the constituted committees in each of the 14 Local Government Areas of the state”, she said.

She disclosed that the food items presented to Zamfara comprised of 6,160 of 50 kg bags of maize, 12, 040 of 50kg bags of sorghum and 2,520 of 50kg bags of millet.

”All the items will be shared equally to all the 14 Local Governmrt Areas of the state.

“Also, based on the directives of Mr President, 20 per cent of the food items to be given to each LGA should be given to religious organisations (Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) while Three per cent should be given to boarding schools”, she said.

She said that membership of the committee is made up of the Chairmen of each council, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and a traditional ruler.

Other members of the committee she said included representatives from the Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Faith-Based Organisations, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees.

“We also had members from the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Women Associations, Persons With Disability Groups, Youth Associations, Principals of Boarding Schools, Civil Society Organisations and the Media”, she said.

Responding after receiving the items, Lawal commended President Tinubu for the gesture.

According to him, we are very greatful to Mr President for considering various vulnerable households in the state especially the victims of banditry.

“This assistance came at the right time; this is in line with my administration’s policy of providing succor to the vulnerable persons.

“I am giving assurance that the state government under my watch will ensure judicious distribution of the items to all targeted beneficiaries.

“I want warn those to benefit from this items to avoid selling it them. These items are for your households’ consumption and not to be sold. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki