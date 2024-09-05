Football fans applaud Osimhen`s move to Galatasaray

By Ayomide Onioluwa

Some football fans have applauded Nigeria’s sensational striker, Victor Osimhen securing a move to Galatasaray Football club in Turkey.

The fans who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews, said the move from Napoli FC of Italy was in the right direction.

Femi Adefesoon, a sports broadcaster, said that although going to Galatasaray from Napoli may be a less competitive league, but the move would allow him play active football.

“Galatasary of Turkey is a lower club and the Turkish side are less competitive to compare to the Italian league but with the current situation in Italy he made the right choice.

“If he had remained in Italy it would have been a terrible decision where he would be sidelined and forced to train with the junior team.

“At Galatasary he would also play in the Europa league which would showcase him properly to his new team,”Adefesoon said.

Kelechi Bernard, a sports journalist told NAN that the deadline move was coming at the right time.

He said that Osimhen was already facing a toxic situation at Napoli and the move was a welcome development which can facilitate his future moves to better clubs.

“It appears that he was no more wanted in Napoli, and with the way they handle his transfer with club like Chelsea FC of England and Paris Saint Germain of France.

“The Napoli team were being too greedy asking for too much especially when they were trying to sell him to the Saudi Arabian club.

“Osimhen has taken the right decision where he can still be very active in Europe,”Bernad said.

Emefieh Nkem, an Osimhen fan who follows him in the social media, said that his followers hip had increased by 100,000 fans ever since he joined Galatasaray.

“His follower’s hip on the Instagram had risen to 4.4 million just as he joined Galatasary of Turkey.

“He is set to return to playing in the Europa league after being banished from Napoli first team by Napoli FC new coach, Antonio Conte.

“Life would have been terrible for the current Africa’s player of the year if he had stayed for the 2024/2025 season with Napoli FC,”Nkem said.

NAN reports that Osimhen got an official welcome ovation when he arrived in Turkey as supporters welcomed him.

Galatasaray concluded Osimhen`s deal before the transfer deadline, while Chelsea and Saudi Pro League side couldn’t meet Napoli’s and the player’s requirements demands. (NAN)