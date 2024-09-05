Army holds shooting exercise to improve troops weapon handling

The 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, has organised its Schedule Range Classification exercise to boost weapon handling among troops.

By Polycarp Auta

The exercise was held at Army’s Shooting Range, Miango, Bassa Local Government Area.

Speaking at the closing on Wednesday, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the division, said that the exercise is a biannual activity.

He explained that the exercise would sharpen troops’ marksmanship skills toward ensuring minimal casualty during operations.

He added that it would also curtail waste of ammunition by troops deployed to battle grounds or during internal security operations.

”The Nigerian Army Second Schedule Range Classification is an exercise conducted bi-annually in all the formations and units of the Nigerian army for its troops across the country.

”This exercise is designed to assess the service ability of the Nigerian Army arsenal and at the same time test the effectiveness of troops’ skills in weapon handling and ascertain troops battle readiness.

”The exercise serves as an avenue for troops to sharpen their marksmanship skills, to ensure minimal casualty and waste of ammunition when deployed in battle or internal security operations.

”It also serves as an avenue of fostering mutual and cordial inter- agency relationship with sister security agencies and civilians through novelty shooting exercise,”he said.

Speaking, retired Brig.-Gen. Gakji Shipi, the Special Adviser on Security to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang commended the Army for organising the exercise.

Shipi added that the exercise, a crucial aspect of training and retraining of personnel, would ensure proper weapon handling by troops deployed to maintain peace and security in all parts of the state.

The Governor’s aide pledged Gov Mutfwang support the to Army and other security agencies to ensure lasting peace to all parts of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some guests participated in a novelty weapon firing exercise using the AK-47, ForeNoon (FN) Rifles and pistol. (NAN)