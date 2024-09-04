Food Security: NSCDC urges Delta govt. to recruit more agro-rangers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta Command, has urged the state government to recruit more Delta Livestock Management Operative (DLMO) to ensure food

By Ifeanyi Olannye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta Command, has urged the state government to recruit more Delta Livestock Management Operative (DLMO) to ensure food security in the state.

The state Commandant, Suleiman Jimoh made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said the command under his watch had trained the first batch of the DLMO operatives, also known as Agro-rangers.

According to him, they have been equipped with the technique to forestall farmers/herders clashes and kidnapping of farmers in the state.

He said that the command had successfully worked in synergy with the operatives in almost 15 Local Government Areas in the state, and made good successes in curbing the challenges.

Jimoh said that several cases arising from farmer/herders disputes have also been resolved amicably by the command.

The commandant said that the command could not provide surveillance in all the 25 local government areas effectively due to logistics.

“Government should recruit more operatives to enable us to work effectively to checkmate farmers/herders clashes and ensure food security in the state,”he said.

NAN reports that the Delta Government had in April 2023 inaugurated the first batch of DLMO in line with the provision of its law to regulate open grazing in the state.

Dr Godfrey Enita, former Chairman, Delta Livestock Management Committee (DLMC) and Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, performed the inauguration at the NSCDC State Command Headquarters in Asaba.

Enita said the committee was mandated to implement the state livestock, breeding, rearing and marketing regulations Law, 2012 in the best interest of the citizens of the state.

“The law is enacted to among others to stop open grazing of livestock, encourage sustainable humane breeding, production and husbandry and marketing of livestock,“he said.

He said the law would prevent herders and farmers crisis, that has been a threat to the state’s drive for food security and harmonious living between herders and farmers in the state.(NAN)