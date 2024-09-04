Transport fare hike leaves commuters stranded in Gwagwalada

Some commuters in Gwagwalada Area Council were left stranded at various bus stops on Wednesday due to a sudden increase in transport fares.

By Uche Bibilari

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) Retail Management approved an increase in the pump price from N617 per litre to N897 per litre on Tuesday.

The independent marketers had also adjusted their pumps, as they were now selling between N930 and N1,200.

NAN also reports that there has been scarcity of fuel in the territory in the last two months with motorists enduring long queue to buy the product.

Following the announcement of the hike in price, queues at the few filling stations dispensing the product worsened.

A NAN correspondent who visited some parks and bus stops in Gwagwalada reported that some drivers were unwilling to work, while those who were willing had increased their prices.

Residents were left stranded, and some could not afford the new fares.

Mr Solomon Akanbi, a civil servant, expressed his shock at the increase, saying he used to pay N1,000 from SDP junction to secretariat but was now being charged between N1,400 and N1,500.

“I came out this morning expecting an increase of N200 from my bus stop to secretariat but was shocked when I was told that fares was N1,500, this means N500 additional.

“I do not know how one will survive this constant increase in all goods and services in this country.

“You find out that things keep increasing including taxes but the salary to meet these needs remain the same.

“How will I pay this amount in one month, what will be left of my salary after the payment and my office does not have staff bus,” he said.

He called on the Nigeria Labour Congress to intervene and assist Nigerian workers.

Miss Peace Achibong, a University of Abuja student, said the new increase in transport fares from Gwagwalada to the university gate was too exorbitant for students.

She considered seeking accommodation close to the campus to reduce costs.

Mr Chibuzor Agbakwuru, a trader, said the new fares made it difficult for him to commute from Gwagwalada to his shop in Area 10.

He expressed frustration with the country’s economy and called on the government to address the issues.

Mr Suleiman Yakubu, a driver, said he could not afford to buy fuel from black marketers and had decided not to work.

“We are not finding it easy likewise commuters, prices of all route has increased before from Gwagwalada to Nyanya goes for N1,500 but as at this morning is now N2, 000.

“Also, from Gwagwalada to Lugbe is now N1, 000 as against N700, Gwagwalada to Area 1 is now N1,500 as against N1,000, Gwagwalada to Kaduna road is now N1, 200 as against N800.

“As fuel price keeps increasing, we will have no choice but to increase our prices. This morning many passengers have to go back home because of the increase in prices,” he said.

He pleaded with the government to find a solution to the fuel shortage and price increases.(NAN)