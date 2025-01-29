First Lady Commissions Another NITDA,RHI ICT Centre in Kwara

As part of its contribution to the Renewed Hope Initiative’s (RHI) social investment programme, the Nigeria’s First Lady and Chairperson, RHI, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has commissioned another ICT Community Centre constructed by the National Information Technology Development Agency in collaboration for the RHI at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

By Lukman Oladokun

As part of its contribution to the Renewed Hope Initiative’s (RHI) social investment programme, the Nigeria’s First Lady and Chairperson, RHI, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has commissioned another ICT Community Centre constructed by the National Information Technology Development Agency in collaboration for the RHI at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Speaking at the fun-filled event organised for the commissioning, the wife of the President commended NITDA for its impactful efforts in bridging the digital divide across the country. She said, ” So far, NITDA has constructed four Community ICT Centres in collaboration with RHI for its social investment purposes. This centre we are commissioning today is the second, while Benue and Oyo centres are ready to be commissioned soon.”

“Other Digital Economy Centres have also been fully equipped with computers and other ICT materials in five states namely Jigawa, Ebonyi, Cross Rivers, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to her, additional 10 Digital Economy Centres in Abia, Edo, Delta, Ondo, Kano, Katsina, Lagos, Nasarawa, Yobe and Zamfara states are also fully equipped with computers and ICT materials and will be ready for commissioning soon.

While acknowledging that the knowledge of ICT serves as a vital tool for empowering communities especially women which enable them to break traditional barriers and new opportunities, Senator Tinubu declared that she has been informed that these centres are greatly benefiting youths, especially women and girls by providing invaluable opportunities for growth and empowerment.

“I am glad to hear about the success stories and opportunities these centres are affording members of these various communities that have benefited from these interventions. By equipping themselves with ICT skills, women and girls can enhance their educational prospects, be self-reliant, participate in the global economy, and support their families,” she added.

The First Lady urged the community members to take full ownership of these centres adding that the success of these centres depend on their active participation and utilisation of the resources available.

The Kwara State Governor, Malam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the First Lady and the NITDA’s management for what he described as “impactful initiative.”

He said, “Technology is here to stay and the only path forward is to aggressively invest in the skills and infrastructure that will secure a prosperous future for our people.”

“As we commissioned this ICT Community Centre today, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to Her Excellence and the RHI for this remarkable investment in our communities and youths.”

In his welcome remarks, the NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, said the project further attests to the president’s commitment to harnessing the potential of digital innovation to drive national prosperity and inclusivity.

Describing the project as a pivotal step towards strengthening the digital economy and enhancing our citizens’ digital fluency and proficiency, he said the centre is designed and equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver smart, interactive and personalised learning experience to the citizens.

“We know knowledge is a foundation upon which countries build robust and sustainable economy, this aligns with President Tinubu’s commitment to elevating Nigeria to a premier status of the global digital economy and by harnessing the potential of digital innovation to drive national prosperity and inclusivity.

He said, “To achieve this, our President directed us to enhance productivity in crucial sectors such as education, that is the reason we are here to commission this initiative. So the President is committed to that, and our mother, the First Lady, through her initiative is partnering with NITDA to deliver this centre to you in Kwara State.

The NITDA boss said the centre is in line with the president’s wife initiative of empowering women, the vulnerable groups and the students with knowledge they need to thrive in life. “We thank you mummy for this partnership with NITDA to implement this initiative.”

“This is one of our initiatives designed as the Digital Literacy for All because we know Nigeria’s greatest resource is not the mineral underneath us but it is our human capital. And this is the only way we can deliver a sustained inclusive growth as a nation.”

He noted that the initiative is designed in three buckets. “We have worked with the Ministry of Education, we developed curriculum for primary and secondary schools, we are training the teachers this year and by next session, digital skills will be embedded in Nigerian formal educational sector.

The centre is equipped with 48 computer sets, e-learning facilities, alternative power source, internet facility and other essential ICT components.

The event was graced by the Imo State Governor, Chief Hope Uzodinma, the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, Wife of the Senate President, Wife of the Speaker of the House of Representative, Wife of the National Security Adviser, some state governors’ wives and other top government’s functionaries.