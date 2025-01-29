JAMB announces date for commencement of 2025 UTME registration

JAMB has announced that registration for UTME will commence on 31st January 2025.

News Diary Online reports that JAMB posted this announcement on its X (former Twitter) handle.

The posts read: “2025 UTME registration commences on 31st January, 2025, and ends on 8th March, 2025 at all JAMB Accredited CBT Centres, while DE registration starts from 10th March, 2025 to Monday, 7th April, 2025. Note that DE registration is restricted to the Board’s State & Zonal Offices only

“The breakdown is as follows: UTME/DE application fee- ₦3,500, Reading Text,- ₦1,000, CBT centre registration service charge- ₦700, CBT Centre UTME service charge-₦1,500, CBT Mock service charge- ₦1,500, Bank charges- ₦500, CBT Mock-UTME centre service charge- ₦1,500.

“Cost implication for the 2025 UTME/DE Registration is as stated below: 1. UTME with Mock-₦8,700, 2. UTME without Mock-₦7, 200, 3. Mock Trial Testing for Future Candidates-₦3, 500, 4. DE-₦5, 700.”