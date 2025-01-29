FCT Police Command Tracks, Recovers Vehicle Stolen at Gunpoint

The FCT Police Command has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property by successfully recovering a black 2013 Toyota Camry with registration number YAB-479BG, stolen at gunpoint at Nipco Junction, Abuja.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The FCT Police Command has once again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property by successfully recovering a black 2013 Toyota Camry with registration number YAB-479BG, stolen at gunpoint at Nipco Junction, Abuja.

SP Josephine Adeh, the

Police Public Relations Officer,

FCT Command, Abuja disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

Adeh stated,”The incident, which occurred on January 20, 2025, at approximately 10:00 PM, left the victims traumatized but unharmed. According to the report filed at Trademore Police Station, a young woman and her fiancé were driving home from Lighthouse Estate when they were intercepted by armed robbers in a blue Toyota Corolla. The assailants, brandishing firearms, fired warning shots into the air before ordering the occupants to exit the vehicle, which they subsequently commandeered.

“Upon receiving the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Trademore Division immediately activated an emergency response. In collaboration with the Command’s control room, all police units, including patrol vehicles, checkpoints, entry and exit points within and around the FCT, were placed on high alert.

“Demonstrating swift professionalism and leveraging advanced digital tracking technology, the stolen vehicle was traced to Zuba within hours of the robbery. Acting on precise intelligence, officers swiftly moved to the location and recovered the vehicle intact. Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects, who are being actively pursued by the Command’s tactical teams.”

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, commended the exceptional efforts of the Trademore Division and other officers involved in the operation. He emphasized the importance of installing digital tracking systems in vehicles to aid swift recovery in similar situations.

In his remarks, the Commissioner reiterated the Command’s resolve to ensure the safety of all residents within the FCT, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. He further assured residents of the Command’s readiness to respond swiftly and decisively to criminal threats.

The FCT Police Command appreciates the cooperation of the public and urges everyone to take advantage of the following emergency and complaint response lines for timely assistance: 08061581938, 08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653

Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192, Public Complaint Bureau: 09022222352