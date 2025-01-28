FCT Police Command Welcomes 112 New Constables from Niger Training School

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has formally received 112 newly passed-out Police Constables who recently completed their training at the Police Training School, Niger State. These officers are part of the 10,000 recruits who successfully passed out on 23rd January 2025.

By Chimezie Godfrey

On 27th January 2025, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Olatunji Disu, psc, officially welcomed the officers, expressing his appreciation to the Inspector General of Police for deploying them to the Command. CP Disu noted that the addition of these officers would significantly bolster the Command’s capacity to enhance public safety and security across the territory.

In his address, CP Disu charged the officers to uphold professionalism, integrity, and discipline in the discharge of their duties. He emphasized their critical role in safeguarding lives and property within the FCT while adhering to international best practices in policing.

As part of their integration, the Commissioner announced that the new officers would embark on a two-week break before undergoing a specialized retraining program. “This program is designed to refine their skills and prepare them for field operations. Following the retraining, the officers will be strategically posted and attached to seasoned Police officers who will mentor them, ensuring they embody the values and principles of exemplary policing.

“The deployment of these well-trained officers reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to strengthening security operations in the Federal Capital Territory and maintaining the trust and confidence of residents,” he said.