NIS issue 1.8m passports, repatriates 828 foreigners in 2024

By Ibironke Ariyo

No fewer than 1,836,533 passports were issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), while 828 foreigners were repatriated between January and December 2024.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja, during a media parley and interactive session with heads of the six agencies under the ministry.

Tunji-Ojo said that other achievements recorded within the period under review include the clearance of a backlog of more than 200,000 passport application.

“Within the period under review too, we rescued 137 victims of human trafficking, while 42 objects of smuggling of migrants were intercepted.

The minister also disclosed that in the realm of border security, the ministry had completed the first phase of the e-border solution, covering 40 per cent of the nation’s borders.

He noted that a secured border ensures a safe nation, adding that newly acquired vehicles and e-gates have been deployed to improve border management.

He also disclosed the ministry’s innovations in visa processing, which include the establishment of a Visa Approval Center in Abuja and the integration of Interpol’s database for profiling applicants.

He explained that this ensured that only eligible individuals gain entry into Nigeria, while strengthening national security.

Tunji-Ojo further spoke on the reforms in granting Nigerian citizenship, which he said now involved a rigorous verification process in collaboration with security agencies.

”Becoming a Nigerian citizen today is a more transparent and technology-driven process. This ensures integrity without creating unnecessary bureaucracy,” he explained.

He pledged continued reforms, including improving operational efficiency and leveraging technology to meet national security and administrative goals.

”We are not yet where we want to be, but progress has been made, and we remain committed to delivering better services to Nigerians, “he said.

The minister noted that President Bola Tinubu’s vision of a secured, innovative, and efficient system was being realised through the various reforms.

“Nigerians deserve a system that works for them,” he emphasised.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the interior minister provided a detailed account of accomplishments across the ministry and its six agencies.

The agencies include the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS ), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and the CDCFIB.(NAN)