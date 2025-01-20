FCT Commissioner of Police Pays Condolence Visit to CSP Sambo DPO Ushafa Division

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, has paid a condolence visit to CSP A.A. Sambo, DPO Ushafa Division, following the unfortunate loss of his beloved son.

By Chimezie Godfrey

During the visit, the CP conveyed heartfelt sympathies to CSP Sambo and his family, offering words of comfort and assurance of the Command’s unwavering support in this moment of grief.

Speaking on behalf of the FCT Command, the CP prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed soul and for divine strength to uphold the family through this irreplaceable loss.

The entire FCT Police Command stands in solidarity with CSP Sambo and his family during this difficult time and extends its deepest condolences to them.