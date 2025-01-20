NCC Approves Tariff Adjustments for Telecom Operators Amid Rising Costs

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved tariff adjustments for telecom operators in response to increasing operational costs, with the adjustment capped at a maximum of 50 percent of current rates.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The decision aims to bridge the gap between operational costs and existing tariffs, which have remained static since 2013.

Reuben Muoka, Director of Public Affairs at the NCC, explained that the Commission considered ongoing industry reforms and stakeholder consultations before arriving at the decision. “We have taken into account the sustainability of the sector and the need to balance consumer protection with the industry’s financial viability,” Muoka said.

The approved tariff adjustments, which are significantly lower than some operators’ requests for over 100 percent increases, will follow the tariff bands set out in the 2013 NCC Cost Study. Each request will be evaluated individually, in line with the Commission’s standard practice. The adjustments will also adhere to the recently issued NCC Guidance on Tariff Simplification, 2024.

While the adjustment aims to address the rising operational costs for telecom operators, it is expected to help improve services for consumers, such as better network quality, enhanced customer service, and wider coverage. The Commission has emphasized that operators must implement the changes transparently, educating the public about new rates and demonstrating improvements in service delivery.

The NCC has also stressed its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s digital economy and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the telecom sector, which includes aiding indigenous vendors and suppliers critical to the industry.