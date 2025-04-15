A Cry for Redemption: An Open Letter to Northern Governors and Elders



By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

Last week, I shared column titled “Northerners, Don’t Punish Yourselves for Someone Else’s Crime.” The feedback I received, both from Northern and Southern Nigerians, filled me with hope. Hope that there still exists a critical mass of good-hearted citizens yearning for peace and unity in our beloved country.

While sifting through some messages, I came across a heart-wrenching write-up by Dr Umar Osabo, referencing an essay by Idris Muhammad Abdullahi titled “Haba Arewa: One Hundred and Fifty Million Souls, Yet Conquered Without a Single Bomb!” The piece highlighted the tragic irony of Northern Nigeria’s decline—not due to war or natural disaster, but by self-inflicted sabotage. I read it with tears streaming down my face. I will not reproduce all the painful details, but I agree wholeheartedly: the shame upon the North is one we’ve brought upon ourselves.

Though solutions were suggested in the essay, I find myself compelled to direct this open letter to our governors and leaders—past and present—who I hold responsible for the North’s pitiful state. I challenge our Northern Governors to rise from complacency and lead us out of this mess.

Today, the only group of people who can claim safety and comfort in the North are the governors and their associates. Meanwhile, the ordinary citizens—especially the almajiri child roaming barefoot on the streets—live in suffering and neglect. I urge you, our leaders, to ensure that even the most vulnerable among us can feel the same sense of dignity and security as your own children. If this sounds like a lofty dream to some, I say this: anything short of that is a fundamental failure of leadership.

I propose a three-point agenda which, if implemented sincerely, could transform the North into a haven—a region where no one feels compelled to flee in search of safety or a better life.

First, Unity and Industrial Revival. We are aware of the existence of the Northern Governors’ Forum. I beg you in the name of God: let this not be a platform where personal ambitions or political strategies dominate the agenda. Let it be a sanctuary of unity and collective action. Together, you can revive industries like the Kaduna Textile Factory and the car assembly plant in Kaduna. Pool your resources. Combine your efforts. Think of the pride and economic revival this would bring not just to the North, but to Nigeria as a whole.

You travel across the globe wooing investors, but we are yet to see tangible results of these diplomatic excursions. Forget party affiliations. Focus on a shared legacy. Bring back the Kano Groundnut Pyramid and the thriving industries that once dotted the Northern landscape. The ripple effect would be enormous—thousands would be lifted out of poverty, and criminal activity would reduce drastically as more youth find purpose and employment.

Second, Education Reform. I urge you to declare a State of Emergency on Education across the entire Northern region. This must be a joint resolution, not an individualistic effort. How do you expect Arewa to progress when millions of school-age children are left to wander the streets? What would it take for our governors to unite and find a lasting solution to this cancer eating away at the soul of our future?

It is time to return to a reformed almajiri and nomadic education system—models some of you once tried to modernise. Every child deserves the chance to learn, to dream, and to become more than just a statistic in our failure.

Third, Security and Social Orientation. Insecurity and communal clashes have continued to plague us. The way forward begins with engaging religious and traditional leaders in sensitising the populace on peaceful coexistence. Conflicts are inevitable in any society, but they need not lead to bloodshed. Establish state-backed agencies for social reorientation, with clear mandates to promote peaceful living and tolerance. Let Imams, Sheikhs, Pastors, and traditional rulers be at the forefront of this initiative.

Security is everyone’s responsibility, yes—but protecting the lives of citizens is the primary role of government. Many Northern citizens have already passed a silent vote of no confidence on their leaders in this regard. The only way to regain that trust is through swift and united action.

As you embark on this journey, do not forget the power of prayer. Engage clerics to intercede for the region. While some believe prayers alone cannot fix our deeply rooted problems, I believe that sincere prayers, when coupled with bold action, can yield miracles. Let us not underestimate divine intervention, especially when our efforts align with justice, truth, and compassion.

I recently watched a video of an Imam delivering a Friday sermon on the worsening security situation in the North. His words echoed sentiments we’ve all heard before. However, he introduced a disturbing conspiracy theory: that the insecurity in the North is tied to the mineral wealth beneath our soil, and that foreign interests—particularly France—are being handed control through covert agreements. While I am not here to validate such claims, the mere fact that these ideas gain traction speaks volumes about the level of distrust and desperation among the people.

If our governors and elders fail to act decisively, then we will continue to be defined by this chaos. But I still believe in redemption. I still believe the North can rise. I still believe our leaders—if guided by sincerity, unity, and a vision beyond personal gain—can make the region a beacon of hope for Nigeria.

Dear Northern Governors and Elders, this is not just a call to action. It is a cry for redemption. Will you answer?

mairommuhammad@gmail.com