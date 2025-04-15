Holy Week: Nigeria needs healing, renewal – Archbishop Kaigama 

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called for healing and renewal to overcome numerous challenges facing the nation.

By Philomina Attah

He said this during the 2025 Chrism homily to mark the Holy Week ahead of the Easter celebration at the Pro-Cathedral of Our Lady Queen of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

He referenced recent tragedies, including killings in Ondo, Bokkos, Plateau and Southern Kaduna, as evidence of a nation in need of deep healing.

According to him, our nation needs healing from the festering wounds inflicted by politics, and harsh economic realities that do not only result in crimes and violence but subsequently, to unsound minds of our dear young people.

“We continue to witness criminality that robs people of their lives which should be sacred. One can only imagine how many families are left devastated, traumatised, and broken severely.

“By now, one would think that with the combination of modern technology and non-kinetic methods, criminality would have been greatly reduced in Nigeria.

“The recurring violence in different parts of the nation is a sign of a nation in need of healing,” he said.

Archbishop Kaigama’s homily drew from Isaiah 61, Revelation 1, and Luke 4, emphasising the priestly mission to bring healing, hope, and reconciliation to a wounded world.

He defined Chrism Mass as a “central event in the Catholic calendar which gathers priests as one presbyterate, one family of faith, around the Bishop, to bless the oils of the sick, the catechumens, and sacred Chrism.

“This is also for each priest to renew his priestly commitment as “alter Christus” another Christ.

“The oils of the sick, catechumens, and chrism which we bless today will help us in our priestly functions as we have been called and sent to proclaim the good news of salvation.

“To proclaim liberty to the captives, give sight to the blind. We are to continue Christ’s saving work by healing, sanctifying, and strengthening the people of God.

“Abuja Archdiocese has a total number of 368 priests made up of 215 incardinated priests, and 153 religious and other diocesan priests assigned within our jurisdiction,” he said.

He reminded the congregation that priests, as “alter Christus,” were called not for their own glory but to serve God and His people, continuing Christ’s work of healing and liberation.

He highlighted the challenges facing both clergy and nation such as emotional and psychological struggles among priests, and the broader wounds of Nigeria violence, corruption, and economic hardship.

Kaigama called for solidarity, urging the faithful to support their priests with prayer and friendship, and for priests to remain steadfast in their mission in spite of trials.

He stressed the importance of unity, synodality, and ongoing renewal, echoing Pope Francis’ call for a more synodal Church.

The Mass concluded with a prayer for Mary, Mother of Priests, to intercede for the Church, and a renewed commitment from all present to be instruments of healing and hope in Nigeria.(NAN)