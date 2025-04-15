Opeifa bags CILT fellowship, reiterates commitment to professionalism

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Nigeria has conferred its fellowship on Dr Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The fellowship was conferred on Opeifa during a courtesy visit to Opeifa by CILT Nigeria executives led by its President and Chairman-in-Council, Mrs Mfon Usoro, at the corporation’s headquarters in Lagos.

This is contained in a statement made available on Tuesday in Lagos by Mr Callistus Unyimadu, Deputy Public Relations Officer, NRC.

Usoro said that the CILT sought deepened collaboration with NRC, which it described as a major player in transport and logistics sector.

“The over 100-year-old institute, chartered in the United Kingdom, is an international organisation that maintains global standards, content and curriculum, thereby making its members fit for any job in transportation systems anywhere in the world.

“CILT, with presence in over 133 countries, has been at the forefront of shaping logistics and transportation globally.

“The structure of CILT ensures that the same international standards are applied across all member-countries.

“We carry out global audit of our curriculum content in order to ensure that we uphold sound professionalism and quality befitting the sector,” she said.

She added that the institute was ready to collaborate with the corporation in training its workforce.

Responding, Opeifa, while accepting the fellowship, re-affirmed NRC’s commitment to promoting professional standards.

“We recognise the value of CILT and the role it plays in strengthening logistics and transportation.

“As a major player in the rail sector, we must ensure that professionals with requisite training in the sector begin to manage our mobility systems,” he said.

The NRC boss said that the corporation was proud of its local engineers and other professionals who could compete favourably with their counterparts anywhere in the world.

He said that NRC’s civil engineers could readily lay tracks and its mechanical engineers could work on any engines and re-purpose any equipment for the benefit of Nigerians.

“Under my leadership, the corporation is encouraging all states that have rail assets in their territories to invest in the rail sector for the use of Nigerians.

“Under the initiative which is tagged Railing with the States, several states are already indicating interest in partnering with the NRC in rejuvenating the legacy train service,” he said.

The NRC boss also urged the CILT executives to make use of the corporation’s conference coach for its board meeting. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)