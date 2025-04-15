FG, French coy sign MoU on cybersecurity resilience, academy

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SecDojo, a French-based cybersecurity training and upskilling

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SecDojo, a French-based cybersecurity training and upskilling company to build cybersecurity resilience and an academy.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Umar said the Director-General of NITDA, Malam Kashifu Inuwa, signed the MoU with Mr Younes Benzagmout, Chief Executive Officer of SecDojo at the on-going Gulf International Technology and Exhibition (GITEX) Africa in Marrakech, Morocco.

Umar stated that the MoU was towards continued efforts in strengthening national security which would build digital trust and safeguard the nation’s digital infrastructure.

She said it would also strengthen national resilience against cyber threats through targeted capacity building initiatives.

“This strategic partnership is designed to bolster Nigeria’s cybersecurity landscape through comprehensive capacity-building initiatives.

“The collaboration will focus on the establishment of a Cybersecurity Academy, delivery of advanced training and simulation programmes.

“It will foster development of customised curricula, educational resources, facilitation of research, knowledge sharing and professional exchange programmes,” she said.

Inuwa at the MoU signing expressed hopes that the collaboration would be a major milestone towards securing a digital future for the country.

He said that as Nigeria continue its digital transformation journey, investing in human capital was paramount for the desired technological component of innovative ecosystem.

The D-G said there was a growing global demand for cybersecurity professionals and there was need for Nigeria to partake in bridging the gap.

“Globally, we have the gap and in Nigeria, we have a young population that if we harness well, we can train and connect them with the global value chain.

“This will provide cybersecurity services and capture the market,” he said.

He reiterated the need to integrate digital skills into the country’s formal education systems which would involve the engagement of stakeholders especially the Federal Ministry of Education.

“This goes beyond NITDA, it is a national opportunity that involves the Ministry of Education to institutionalise digital literacy through formal education.

“Currently, what NITDA offers are skills acceleration programmes because these critical digital competencies are not taught in schools.

“To prepare for the future, we must embed these skills into our national education framework,” he said.

Benzagmout expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to working closely with Nigerian stakeholders.

He said the collaboration would bring SecDojo’s innovative training platforms and methodologies to support Nigeria’s cybersecurity professionals.

He added that it would also contribute to the development and execution of a comprehensive national cyber capacity-building strategy.

GITEX Africa, which is the largest technology and startup exhibition in Africa, is holding in Morocco from April 14 to April 16.

It is being attended by industry players, the academia and investors, among other participants.(NAN)