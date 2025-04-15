Sanwo-Olu tasks stakeholders on sustainable energy future

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged stakeholders in the energy sector to focus more on the sustainability and generation of 24 hours uninterrupted power supply

By Aderonke Ojediran

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged stakeholders in the energy sector to focus more on the sustainability and generation of 24 hours uninterrupted power supply for economic development.

The governor said this at the maiden edition of the Lagos Energy Summit at Victoria Island on Tuesday.

He said stressed the need for collaboration to ensure clean energy to drive growth of the Small and Medium Scale Enterprises.

” As professionals, as sector leaders, we all still need to roll up our sleeves and to be committed to that, we have to do it to also understand what role we need to play?

“Who is the better person to handle a need and understand that we are working collaboratively and understand that this is the best way to collaborate about the future and create a system and a process of transparency, of working and of health and health accountable.

“We need to build industrial growth. We need to enable all of our small businesses thrive. So, the amount of time and energy they have inputted to drive growth and investment in our GDP,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that it was necessary to set the ball rolling to build a better society for the younger generation.

“You will understand this from the perspective of energy, and our commitment to building, developing, and sustainable future for generations to come.

“These generations are here, they are just looking for opportunity to grow up, and if we do not buckle up, their possibility of growth will be slow, we owe them that much as leaders.

“We need to achieve the vision that takes both steps and reposition the people and energy products. Following the enactment of the Energy Reform Law.

“We inaugurated the Energy Reform Commission to assess and intend to recreate all devices for oil and natural gas production within our energy market.

Mr Biodun Ogunleye, the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, in his opening remarks, noted that quality research and analysis would be done to assess the needs of residents and deliver energy requirements that would benefit them.

Ogunleye pledged to ensure a sustainable future for resolution of all energy challenges to make the state a choice destination for investments.

The Guest Speaker, Prof. Barth Nnaji, a former Minister of Power and Natural Gas, commended Lagos State Government for its earlier steps on electricity sustainability from the Bola Tinubu administration, adding that 80 million Nigerians lack electricity supply.

Nnaji urged governments at all levels to take decisive actions to address the gap.

“In the next 20 years, national gas will be the fuel to power electricity with about 210 trillion cubic feet of gas, any country that it’s GDP is growing, energy support should also increase,” he said. (NAN)

