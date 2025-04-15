Former NASENI boss donates 1,300 textbooks to institutions in Nasarawa

L-R: Chairman, Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS), Abubakar Tanko Maiyaki, Representative of the Governor of Nasarawa state/APC Chairman, Nasarawa state Chapter, Dr. Aliyu Bello, Representative of the Emir of Keffi/Wamban Keffi, Alh. Ibrahim Ado, Author of the Books/Former Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna and Alh. Usman Bala, during the Official Distribution of TextBooks to Tertiary Institutions of Nasarawa State by the author at the Nasarawa State University Keffi, yesterday



The former Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Agency for Science Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engr. Mohammed Sani Haruna has donated 1,300 textbooks to public tertiary institutions in Nasarawa State.



The donation, according to him, is a contribution to Governor Sule’s industrialization agenda of the state and in support of its skills development programme.

The textbooks would be distributed by the Governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule to the federal and state tertiary institutions in Nasarawa State.



Speaking on Tuesday during the donation of the books at the Nasarawa State University in Keffi, Engr. Haruna described the textbook as a simple, practical guide to using electric solar panels and designing and installing Photovoltaic solar (PV) systems for do-it-yourself (DIY) skills.



Haruna, while explaining that the basic approaches highlighted in the book are intended to solve problems of solar electricity load estimation, added that the book can also be used as a course material in solar systems technology for undergraduates in tertiary institutions.

He said engineers, architects and other professionals who need to incorporate solar solutions will find the book educative and helpful.



On the importance of the book, he said: “This material provides solutions to criteria that describe a quality system and key design, and installation considerations that should be met.



“It also deals with systems located in residences that are connected to utility power. The document provides a packaged system that meets the owner’s needs; criteria for a system may include a reduction in the monthly electricity bill, environmental benefits, a desire for backup power, initial budget constraints, etc.



“Sizing PV arrays and their orientation for optimal performance have all been comprehensively considered along with other criteria such as surface area, sunlight and weather-resistant materials, shading from trees and buildings, vent pipes, storage batteries, inverters and the remaining balance of system components and accessories.



“This book also reaffirms that solar electricity is a reality and not a myth. It provides illustrations of solar-powered system load survey methods with case studies.

“It is intended that the basic approach herein will solve problems of solar electricity load estimation. The book can be used as a course material in solar systems technology for undergraduates in tertiary institutions”.



He added: “It is a simple, practical guide to using electric solar panels and designing and installing Photovoltaic solar (PV) systems for do-it-yourself (DIY) Skills.

“Engineers, Architects and other professionals who need to incorporate solar solutions will find the book educative and helpful”.



He also noted that the contents of the textbook are products of his practical work experience over the years, with significant contributions from his schoolmate and friend, Engr Nasiru Bello.



Governor Abdullahi Sule who is the special guest of honour at the occasion commended the Ex NASENI Chief Executive for writing and publishing the book, which according to him is a valuable contribution in the country’s drive for self-reliance.

Governor Sule who was represented by the APC state chairman in Nasarawa State Dr Aliyu Bello said “I wish to applaud Professor Haruna for his generosity in donating 1,400 copies of the book to our tertiary institution in Nasarawa State.

“Surely, this gesture is an acknowledgement of the skills acquisition policy of this administration which is aimed at making the citizenry in Nasarawa State more productive, employable, and self-reliant,” he said.

Sule said he was convinced that, if properly digested, the information and knowledge in the book will go a long way to enable Nigeria to harness the abundant solar energy that abound in the country.

“For the industry’s purpose, indeed, the book is in line with the administration policy of teaching the people how to fish, rather than feeding them.

“Writing in simple English, the book can be read, understood by any average literate person. Let me end the brief remark by calling on authorities of tertiary institutions that will be giving this book to ensure the proper use of the book for the students to utilize it,” he said.

Earlier in his goodwill message, former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC Dr. Abdullahi Adamu described the book as enormous contribution to education in the state particularly the engineering profession.

He said: “Only God knows how many people have access to the book that he has written and he is donating to tertiary institutions in Nasarawa State and that is his focus

“But, the moment these books leave here today, only God knows how far they will go, both within tertiary institutions around Nigeria and into private libraries in the country. It is an enormous contribution to education, and in particular, to engineering.

“In this particular instance, the book is essentially about electronics. When I used to be a student, we didn’t know so much about solar. It was never an issue at the time I was a student.

“We didn’t know anything like that. We never saw anything like solar panels anywhere, those things even our lecturers don’t know what it was.

“So, for me, I am more than attracted to the book. The introduction that was presented by the author himself further induced interest and curiosity in my mind to try to see what it is, to reread it the best I can, and see how we can make our contributions to maximize the benefits of this effort by the author.

“I thank you for the effort. And I do hope and pray that people will see the enormous benefit to students of electrical engineering, physics particularly. I wish you further success.”

