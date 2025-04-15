Tinubu commissions work to begin on A’Ibom section of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, commissioned work to begin on the 65km Akwa Ibom section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

By Isaiah Eka

Speaking during the ceremony at Nsit Atai, Tinubu reiterated the importance of the project, saying that it would bring economic development to Akwa Ibom.

Represented by the Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, Tinubu said that when completed, the road would foster national unity and integration.

The president said that the project was one of the key components of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I want to say that great leaders think big, and shy away from playing politics with projects that have enduring values.

“If you want to build the economy, build roads. Road infrastructure is a key catalyst for the growth and development of any nation.

“It creates ease of movement of goods of services. It stimulates interstate movement, and improves the quality of lives of the people.

“This is my vision for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. Now we are in 3A and B respectively which links Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

“The economic benefits it will bring to the people of these two states are enormous,” Tinubu said.

In his speech, Eno commended Tinubu for including Akwa Ibom as one of the benefiting states of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Eno who described Tinubu as a detribalised leader, said that his administration would support the successful completion of the project.

“I thank Mr President for this project that is bound to expand our economic horizon, and open our state up for easy movement of goods and services.

“I thank you for thinking well for those of us in the coastal areas of this country, this road will enable us to move our goods and services to the urban centres,” Eno said.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, urged Akwa Ibom people to support the contractor, Hitech Construction Limited to implement the project according to schedule.

He expressed the Federal Government’s commitment to pay compensation at the completion of enumeration.

“This project is not just a road construction, it is an investment. Your peaceful disposition is needed for effective implementation

“With the support of the affected communities, the benefits of this road project will be enormous,” he said.(NAN)