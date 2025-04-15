3 arraigned for allegedly belonging to unlawful society

Three persons – Olajuwon Irewunmi, Oluwatunmishe Ayeni, and Ibrahim Yusuf – on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly belonging to an unlawful society.

By Ngozi Njoku

Three persons – Olajuwon Irewunmi, Oluwatunmishe Ayeni, and Ibrahim Yusuf – on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly belonging to an unlawful society.

Irewunmi, 37, Ayeni, 24, and Yusuf, 25, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and belonging to unlawful society.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, SP Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on March 23 at 3.00 a.m. at Majidun/Ogolongo Waterside, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Ikhayere said that the defendants and others at large unlawfully belonged to a secret society called the Aiye confraternity, proscribed by law as an unlawful society.

She said the offences contravened Sections 2(3)(a)(b)(c)(d) of the unlawful Societies Prohibition and Cultism Law of Lagos State, 2021.

The offence is also punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr Lateef Owolabi, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N250,000 each with two reliable sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until May 7 for mention. (NAN)