NITDA Partners with SecDojo to Enhance Nigeria’s Cybersecurity Capacity

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has formalised a strategic partnership with SecDojo SAS, a France-based cybersecurity training and upskilling company, to bolster Nigeria’s resilience against cyber threats.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the GITEX Africa 2025 event in Marrakech, Morocco, by NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa CCIE, and SecDojo’s CEO, Mr. Younes Benzagmout.

This collaboration aims to establish a Cybersecurity Academy in Nigeria, offering advanced training, simulation programmes, and customised curricula. The initiative also includes research, knowledge sharing, and professional exchange programmes to enhance the nation’s cybersecurity landscape.

Inuwa highlighted the importance of investing in human capital to drive digital transformation, noting Nigeria’s potential to address the global cybersecurity talent gap.

He emphasised the need for collaboration between technology stakeholders and the Federal Ministry of Education to integrate digital literacy and cybersecurity training into the national education system.

SecDojo’s CEO, Mr. Benzagmout, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We sincerely thank NITDA for their trust and partnership and are excited to begin this journey and look forward to building a successful and impactful collaboration.”